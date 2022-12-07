With winter snow and ice closing in, Midcoast law enforcement personnel are offering to deliver free buckets of sand to senior citizens’ homes to prevent falling injuries this season.

The Sand for Seniors program was founded by TRIAD — a Midcoast volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being of seniors — working alongside police in Brunswick, Bath, Lisbon and Topsham as well as Cumberland and Sagadahoc county sheriff’s departments.

For several years, the program has provided free buckets of sand to senior citizens to sprinkle on their walkways and driveways in hopes of preventing falls. The 5-pound buckets are provided by Home Depot in Topsham and Lowe’s in Brunswick, alternating each year.

“This program helps those seniors that happen to live alone or are unable to carry heavy buckets of sand,” said Deputy Chief Michelle Small of the Bath Police Department. “This also helps our officers make personal contact with residents who they may not see on a regular day-to-day course of business.”

The buckets are stored at each police station and delivered upon request by a deputy or officer.

Brunswick law enforcement reported handing out 50-60 buckets each year.

“I have handed several of these out myself throughout the years, and our seniors are so appreciative,” said Brunswick Patrol Commander Paul Hansen.

The program also provides comfort to seniors who may no longer drive or have access to transportation, said People Plus Executive Director Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton. She said there are currently 700 seniors registered for their free transportation program in Brunswick.

“Having the buckets of sand delivered straight to their house is an immeasurable value,” Frizzle-Edgerton said.

She said visiting seniors in person not only establishes a trustworthy relationship but also gives officers a chance to “check in on folks and see if they need more regular visits.”

For more information, call your local police department: Brunswick, 725-5521; Bath, 443-5563; Topsham, 725-4337; Lisbon, 353-2500; Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, 774-1444; Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department, 443-8529.

