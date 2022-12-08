Bath’s Chocolate Church Arts Center anticipates a large turnout for its annual Christmas sing-along this year, after two years stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Christmas concert, “Sing! It’s Christmas” was established in 1987 by Linwood Snow and employees of the Maine Maritime Museum to celebrate successful fundraising efforts.

Event organizer Jennifer DeChant said the pandemic quelled attendance last year and forced a change of venue in 2020.

In 2021, the concert was held at the Chocolate Church but did not include a chorus, only a lone pianist leading carols with a tiny audience. In 2020, the event was moved outdoors to a “snowy parking lot” for safety reasons, Dechant said.

“After the disruption of the pandemic, we are thrilled to be returning this beloved community event to the CCAC main stage,” she said.

The Chocolate Church is a nonprofit regional performing and visual arts center that has brought diverse music, art, theater and workshops to the Bath community for 40 years.

Decorated with the finest Christmas decor, the arts center welcomes people of all ages for a “festive calming holiday tradition,” according to a news release.

Guests will have a chance to sing along with some of their holiday favorites like “Joy to the World” and “Deck the Halls.”

Audience members will also be dazzled by a father-daughter singing duo, The Front Street Boys a cappella group and a dance by the Urban Dynamix Dance Company.

Sadie Daniels, 12, will be performing “O Holy Night” alongside her father Adam Daniels.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to perform with my dad at the Chocolate Church,” Sadie said. “It means a lot to me, and I am really excited!”

Sadie’s mother Shelly Daniels said performing at the arts center has become a family tradition.

“Our kids have grown up at the Chocolate Church,” Shelly said. “Collectively, all five of us have been in over two dozen shows since 2012. The Chocolate Church fosters theater and performance in kids like no other. They are our theater family, and we are so grateful for all they do for our community.”

Always held the Monday before Christmas, this all-ages sing-along will kick off at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Admission is free.

