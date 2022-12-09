BATH – Sharon M. Doyle, 75, of Winship Street, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Winship Green in Bath after many years in residency.

She was born in Bath on March 12, 1947, the daughter of Arthur E. and Marita L. (Wallace) Doyle Sr. She attended Phippsburg schools and Morse High School.

Sharon enjoyed knitting and would give away many of her blankets. She also enjoyed painting and playing Bingo. She loved animals. She volunteered at Elmhurst in her youth. She attended the Open Bible Baptist Church in Bath for years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Randall Lund, earlier this year.

She is survived by her parents Arthur and Marita of Phippsburg; three brothers, Arthur Doyle Jr. and his wife, Carol of Bowdoinham, Wayne Doyle and his wife, Karen of Phippsburg and Dean Doyle and his companion, Lori Bourgeois of Phippsburg; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Winship Green for the wonderful care Sharon received in her years of living there.

There will be no funeral at Sharon’s request. Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg in the spring.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Winship Green

Activities Fund,

51 Winship St.,

Bath, ME 04530

