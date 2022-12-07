Mike Linkovich 1922 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – MikeLinkovich passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Bodwell House, Mid Coast Senior Health Care. He was 100. He was born in Monaca, Pa., on Feb. 2, 1922, the third of four children of Stevan and Milica (Gaic) Linkovich. Before finishing high school, he enlisted in the service. He served in the U.S. Army’s Infantry Regiment 70th Division from 1942 to 1946, including time in both France and Germany. Few knew he was a World War II veteran. Upon completion of his service, he returned to Monaca to earn his high school diploma. He furthered his education by studying physical education at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, W.Va., graduating in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Springfield College, in Massachusetts earning a master’s degree in physical education in 1954. He moved to Brunswick and served as the head athletic trainer at Bowdoin College, retiring in 1994 after more than 40 years with the school. It was there he met his beloved wife of 52 years, Virginia M. Simonian. Together, they raised their two sons in Brunswick. Despite the numerous achievements and accolades he received throughout his life, Mike remained a man of great humility. He was inducted into the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Hall of Fame (1982), Beaver County (Pennsylvania) Sports Hall of Fame (1983), Davis & Elkins College Athletic Hall of Fame (1993), the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame (2000), and the Bowdoin College Athletic Hall of Honor (2004). He was the recipient of the Bowdoin College Alumni Council Award for Faculty and Staff in 1980, given for outstanding service and devotion to Bowdoin College. He was appointed a director of NATA in 1961, representing the New England states. He was elected Vice President (1969) and President (1970) of the Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association. A pinnacle of his career was serving as an athletic trainer for the “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Hockey Team at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y. He was also appointed as a trainer for the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. He was a 67-year member of the Brunswick Elks and former member of the Brunswick Golf Club and Peoples Plus, where he was actively involved in the cribbage group. Mike was young at heart, kept a positive outlook, and effortlessly made lasting friendships. Mike is survived by his sons and their wives, Steven M. Linkovich and his wife, Denise, of Groveland, Mass., and Michael J. Linkovich and his wife, Francine, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; a sister, Mileva Mervis, of Hopewell Township, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia; and sisters Helen Linkovich and Sara Musolin. Friends are invited to visit from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. by the Very Reverend Ivan Maryanovic. Those who wish to view the service may go to the webcast link at Mike’s tribute wall at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maine Athletic Trainers’ Association (reference Linkovich Scholarship Fund in the memo line) c/o Dan Waterman, Treasurer 15 Upland Way Ellsworth, ME 04605, or Synaxis of Serbian Saints Church 35 Adams St. Biddeford, ME 04005

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous