Cumberland County will receive a $1.4 million annual state grant to advance public health initiatives, such as efforts to combat tobacco use, substance use disorder and obesity.

The 10-year grant will use state dollars on prevention work and to “promote healthy eating and active living across Cumberland County” as part of the Maine Prevention Network, according to a county news release. The grant, in addition to campaigns to prevent tobacco use and substance use disorder, will also work on, among other initiatives, school-based behavioral health programs and encouraging expansion of bicycle and pedestrian usage.

In addition, federal American Rescue Plan dollars is funding a $32,000 Community Health Improvement Plan, a “guidance document for a wide coalition of public health providers in the region to better address the health needs of people and communities with the greatest barriers and develop solutions together,” according to the news release.

Public health efforts in Maine are largely operated by the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with a few exceptions such as Portland’s public health department, and now Cumberland County is launching its own effort.

The grant will fund new positions at the Cumberland County Public Health Department, city of Portland, The Opportunity Alliance, Mid Coast Hospital and OUT Maine.

