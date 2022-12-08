In the early days of 1998, a devastating ice storm struck Maine, leaving half the state’s electric customers without power, many for more than two weeks.

To mark the 25th anniversary of one of Maine’s worst natural disasters, we’re inviting you – our readers – to share your memories of that time.

Please tell us about your experiences in the storm, and attach photos if you like. A reporter may contact you to find out more.

We’ll publish some of your stories on Jan. 8.

