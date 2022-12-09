Cape Elizabeth erupted for 33 points in the third quarter to break open a close game and go on to a 79-53 win over Wells in a season opener Friday night at Cape Elizabeth.

The Capers, who made 15 3-pointers, closed the first quarter on a 15-2 run to go up 20-10. Wells got a close as 22-19 in the second quarter, but Cape Elizabeth drained seven 3s in the third quarter as it opened a 60-28 advantage.

Tony Dell’Aquila led a balanced attack with 15 points. Alex Van Huystee added 13 points, Sam Lombardo finished with 11 and James Rickman had 10.

Wells was paced Jeremy Therrien with 19 points and Keith Ramsay with 16.

CHEVERUS 67, BANGOR 42: Silvano Ismail poured 33 points – 16 in the third quarter – as the Stags routed the Rams in Portland.

Cheverus led 16-5 after one quarter, 32-12 at halftime and 57-21 after three quarters.

Harry Fitzpatrick scored 11 points and Matt Holmes had 10 for Bangor.

WAYNFLETE 63, SACOPEE VALLEY 42: Nico Kirby scored nine of his 16 points in the third quarter as the Flyers went on a 22-2 run to erase a halftime deficit against the Hawks in Portland.

Connor Ford and Cole Isherwood each added nine points for Waynflete, which trailed 27-23 at halftime.

Sacopee’s Carson Black made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points.

