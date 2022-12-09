The Scarborough Community Services staff likes to get into the winter spirit before the snow flies. They started off the month of December with a Santa Drive-Through event and will continue with festive programs throughout the month. Take a look at a sample lineup below, then be sure to check out the full Winter Programs Brochure on the Town of Scarborough website (paper copies are available at the Scarborough Public Library and Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road). Register soon to guarantee your spot. The descriptions below include websites where you can register.

Special Events

Gingerbread House Night (Dec. 16)

Love making gingerbread houses but hate the planning and mess? Leave that to us and join us at the Hub on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registered participants will receive a pre-made gingerbread house (so you can be sure it will stay together) that they can decorate to their heart’s content. Icing and various edible décor, light refreshments and treats, and additional kids’ crafts will be provided. $20 per gingerbread house. tiny.cc/decorate

One-Day Programs

Santa’s Tasty Treats Workshop (Dec. 22)

Calling all Santa’s Elves. Let’s get together and decorate some holiday treats before the arrival of Christmas. We will decorate cookies, cupcakes, and other surprises to take home and share. Feel free to dress festive for this one-day workshop. $25 per person. tiny.cc/br71vz

Family Magic Show (Dec. 29)

Join us at the Hub for a family-friendly magic show presented by Phil Smith of Abracadabra Productions. Phil has been delighting children for over 35 years with comedy, juggling, audience participation, storytelling, sleight-of-hand, character work, balloon animals, and the magical production of a rabbit. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. and show begins at 10:30 a.m. $20 per family. May be purchased at the Hub or by calling our office at 207-730-4150.

Magic Workshop (Dec. 29)

Want to learn magic tricks and illusions before the magic show? Join Master Magician Phil Smith for this 1-hour workshop. Phil incorporates the use of household items such as playing cards, clothesline rope, and coins so you will be able to take your skills with you to dazzle your family and friends. Advice on how to improve your performance will also be provided. All participants enrolled in this class are able to stay for the live magic show running 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Open to ages 5-12. $45 per student. tiny.cc/ss71vz

Adult Programs

Couples’ Ballroom Dance Lessons (Starts Jan. 11)

Dancing is a wonderful physical, mental, and social activity, and ballroom lessons help us learn to connect with our partners. Over the course of this six-week program, couples will learn the basic steps for the Waltz, Foxtrot, and Swing dances – and maybe Rumba if there’s time. The program will conclude with a one-hour practice/dance held after the last lesson. No previous experience is required, just a willingness to “step” out of your comfort zone and learn something new. Taught by Ann Smith, Maine Ballroom Dance instructor. The beginner course runs 7-8 p.m.; Beginner II runs 6-7 p.m.; both run on Wednesday evenings. tiny.cc/us71vz

Senior Programs

Christmas Lights Ride (Dec. 19 and 21)

Come aboard the Community Services bus to be chauffeured through the streets of Scarborough and surrounding towns to admire the “lights of the season.” We will admire the beautifully decorated homes and streets as well as make a stop for coffee and hot chocolate along the way. Come along for this annual tradition. We have two nights scheduled for this trip: Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. Both run 6-8:30 p.m. Please call 207-730-4150 to register today.

Learn more at www.scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services or by calling (207) 730-4150.

