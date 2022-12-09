Chamber Singers on holiday stage

The Windham Chamber Singers will perform Dec. 19 at Merrill Auditorium in Portland as part of the Christmas with Kennerley musical celebration of the holidays.

James Kennerley, Portland’s municipal organist, will lead a program of Christmas classics performed by Mezzo soprano soloist Briana Hunter, Windham’s own Chamber Singers and Portland-based Renaissance Voices.

Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ will continue the traditional Sock (and Glove!) Drive at the concert. All collected items will be donated to Preble Street.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at PortTIX and over the phone at 842-0800.

Snowshoe rentals available

There hasn’t been any snow in sight so far this winter, but we all know that will quickly change. If you’re looking for a good way to stay in shape over the cold winter months, the Windham Parks and Recreation department is offering free snowshoe rentals to Windham residents. Men’s, women’s and children’s sizes are available to borrow for the day, a few days or for a weekend. This is a very popular program, so please call ahead to 892-1905 to be sure shoes are available for your outing.

Breakfast with Santa

The Windham Youth Lacrosse team is hosting a breakfast with Santa on Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Windham High School Café. The cost to attend is $10 per person or $25 per family. Enjoy a scrumptious meal and then get a picture taken with the big guy himself. For more information, contact [email protected]

Parents’ night out

To help Windham parents get a little holiday shopping, baking, decorating or whatever else they need to get done before Christmas, Windham Parks and Rec. is having a Parents’ Night Out on Dec. 21 from 4-9 p.m. Parents and guardians can drop off the kids at the Windham Town Hall Gym. The kids will be decorating gingerbread houses, playing gym games, making holiday crafts and watching a holiday movie at the end of the night. The cost is $40 for the first child and $25 for each additional sibling. Registration ends at 4 p.m. on Dec. 19. Call the Parks and Recreation department at 892-1905 for more details.

