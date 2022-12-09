Donald Trump’s recent rallies have evoked memories of a bloated, drugged-up Elvis Presley during his last concert tours. Trump’s star is falling, but he and his diehard fans just can’t accept the fact. He’s like Captain Ahab raging against Moby Dick (anyone who dares cross him) or, more accurately, the whale thrashing about with several harpoons (legal battles) piercing his rancid flesh.

Media allies, such as Rupert Murdoch and Fox News, have begun distancing themselves from their earlier crush. Conservative media, such as the Wall Street Journal and the National Review, have signaled that it’s time to move on. Happily, the Wizard of Cons can no longer hide behind his curtain of misdirection and lies.

Unable to contain himself, Trump confirmed his delusional state by announcing that he was running for president in 2024, just a week after “his” candidates got shellacked in the midterms. Other GOP presidential aspirants must now walk a tightrope, trying to position themselves to run while not alienating the Trump-crazed base of the party. The GOP circular firing squad will be fun to watch during the next several months. Please pass the popcorn.

And then there’s the matter of Joe, President Joe Biden. Will he run for president in 2024? Some inside reports suggest that he will. His wife Jill will no doubt have the most influence on his decision.

My advice to Joe? Don’t run. Here’s why:

Biden has served as a calming influence after the tumultuous Trump years. Moreover, his administration has compiled an impressive record of achievements, especially given the pushback from most Republicans most of the time. The next two years will be more difficult now that the crazy wing of the GOP has gained influence in the House of Representatives. They’re much more concerned with getting back at the Democrats for investigating Trump — never mind that he led an insurrection in the Capital and also stole classified documents and lied about it — than with doing anything to address the nation’s challenges.

Yes, age matters. Biden turned 80 on Nov. 20, one week after I reached that same milestone. if elected in 2024, he’d be 86 by the end of his second term. That makes no sense given the probable decline of his mental and physical capabilities over the next six years. Better to go out on a high note, Joe, than to stay around too long.

If Biden doesn’t run, the Republicans won’t be able to beat him up during the 2024 campaign with their baseless claims (“He’s a socialist!”) and sophomoric chants (“Let’s go, Brandon!”) if they face a different candidate.

But, one might ask, who should run on the top of the ticket for Democrats if Biden doesn’t run? Here, in no particular order, are some strong contenders: Sherrod Brown, senior senator from Ohio; Amy Klobuchar, senior senator from Minnesota; Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan; Cory Booker, junior senator from New Jersey; Tim Ryan, U.S. Representative from Ohio; Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania; Adam Schiff, U.S. Representative from California; Gavin Newsom, governor of California.

No one on this list would be a “perfect” candidate, but each of them possesses brains and experience and a passion for getting something done for the common good, not just for picking fights with the other side. Each of them could appeal to independents and moderates. Compare their ability to help unify the country with that of, say, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former Vice President Mike Pence.

I invite those who believe that Biden should run for President in 2024 to present their views in an op-ed for this paper. We need civil discourse in this country now more than ever.

At the same time, I invite those who think I’ve been too hard on Donald Trump to present their defense of the former President in a clear and specific and truthful manner. At this point, he needs all the help he can get.

