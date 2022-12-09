This house needs a new roof. It’s on a great, countryside Maine property about 1,000 feet from the banks of the Saco River, and a ten-minute drive to a Sebago Lake boat launch. There’s loads of living space and opportunity for its next owners, and I want to make it clear that they should install a new roof.

The house is a Cape, built in the 1940s, with period details like hardwood floors and doors, crystal glass doorknobs, and built-ins. Of the four bedrooms, one is on the first floor, along with a large workout/laundry room. It sits on 6± acres, where you’ll find a barn, two-car garage, old stone walls and a pond amidst rolling fields. With town approval, you could create an additional lot with frontage on Saco Rd. But you should first get a new roof on that house.

Property Highlights Extensive property with a barn, two-car garage, pond and a 1940s Cape that needs a new roof

Era details in the four bedroom home include hardwood floors, built ins, plus first-floor bedroom, and large laundry/ studio/home gym

New homeowners should schedule an energy audit and use rebates from Efficiency Maine or federal tax credits to fund updates

Open house on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

We also recommend having an energy audit, which might turn up some more projects to take on in the coming years, like new windows or insulation. Really, any homeowner in need of updates should do this. New federal tax credits in 2023 might cover the cost of the audit and updates. Plus, on a state level, you can find thousands in rebates from Efficiency Maine.

If you want a rural property that’s about halfway between Portland and the White Mountains, this could be your ideal home. Just remember—it needs a new roof.

This property is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected]

