TOPSHAM – Peter Kaye, 101, of Governors Way, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Peter was born in Prague on Aug. 12, 1921, the son of Alfred and Elly (Nohel) Kaye. He emigrated with his family to Toronto in 1938 to escape the imminent war. After graduating from University of Toronto with a degree in Chemical Engineering, he joined the Canadian Army and served throughout the remainder of the war.

Accepting a position with the Monsanto Chemical after his discharge, he moved to Montreal, where he met his future wife, Virginia Ruiter. They married in 1947 and had two daughters, Heather, now in Washington D.C., and Valerie, living in Vancouver, British Columbia. After serving in various senior management positions for multi-national companies, Peter eventually bought RCR, a manufacturing company in Montreal. It is still in existence today. Peter sold the business in 1985 and moved to Toronto.

The family spent part of every summer on the coast of Maine; and, after his divorce, Peter bought property on Westport Island. Here he brought his second wife, Althea Smith, before they purchased a home in Harpswell, where they spent a considerable amount of time year round. When that marriage dissolved, Peter bought property in West Bath and built his bachelor pad. He didn’t stay a bachelor long after meeting Nancy Brezniak in 1988. They married in 1991.

Peter was an avid and active traveler and evidenced his love of adventure by scuba diving all over the world, trekking in the Himalayas and exploring developing countries. He traveled to 110 countries in his lifetime, 87 of them with Nancy.

Besides his wife and daughters, he leaves behind his stepdaughter, Debbie Solomon and her husband, David, of Cardiff, Calif. and their children, Jenn Sera (Steven) and Max; and his stepson, Peter Brezniak of Stamford, Conn.

A memorial service to be determined at a later date.

