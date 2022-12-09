WOOLWICH – Shirley Anne Kenney, 87, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Midcoast Hospital, Brunswick.

She was born May 30, 1935, the daughter of Robert S. and Martha Mariner Welner. She attended Brunswick High School graduating in 1953. She married Donald Kenney in Topsham on Sept. 4, 1954.

She loved camping and fishing, often out fishing with Donald, according to her sons. She had been a member of the United Baptist Church, Topsham, and the last surviving member of the “Nutty Knitters” with whom she enjoyed years of crafting.

She was predeceased by her brother, Robert F. Welner.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Kenney, of Woolwich; two sons, Gregory D. Kenney (Sherry) of Richmond, and Wayne R. Kenney (Lori Ann) of Red Wing, Minn.; a sister, Nancy Harrington of Clinton; four grandchildren, Abbey Kenney of Brunswick, Erin Hartill (Jon) of Brunswick, Nathan Kenney (Jessie) of Sandy Hook, Conn., Ryan Kenney (Sarah) of Woolwich, three step-grandchildren, Amanda Walton (Gary) of Ocean Springs Miss., Susan Gordon (Billy) of Jacksonville, Fla., Byron Bouchard (Christina) of Topsham; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

By Mrs. Kenney’s request, a private funeral service will be held with Rev Mark Rockwood and family at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. The interment will be in Murphy’s Corner Cemetery, Woolwich.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and The Salvation Army.

