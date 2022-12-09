BATH – Edmund H. Marenius, more commonly known as “Eddie” went to be with his Savior and Lord on Dec. 6, 2022. His death followed a month of medical care following a fall that broke his neck. Eddie was 90 years of age and still had been living independently.

Eddie was in the Air Force and went on to work his entire career at Stinson Canning Company factories as their machine man, first in Belfast, then Bath, and briefly in Machiasport.

He and his late wife, Muriel, spent all their time together, whether at work, attending church functions, or taking day trips during their retirement years. He faithfully attended the Bath Alliance Church where he served in serval capacities until it closed and then the Bath Nazarene Church where he was an usher until its closure.

He is survived by his daughter, Belinda Sharpe and son-in-law, David Sharpe, and son, David Marenius and daughter-in-law, Christy Marenius; four beloved grandchildren, Nissa Marenius and her husband, Isaac Michaud, Adric Marenius, Cody Marenius and Anthony Nixon and his wife, Abigail Thomson; a sister, Marylyn Shaw, brother-in-law, Roger Simmons; two great-grandchildren, Chase Nixon and Declan Nixon.

He was predeceased by his wife, Murial Marenius; a brother, Arthur Stevens, a sister, Evelyn Simmons; and his son, Dennis Marenius and daughter-in-law, Anita Marnius.

Visiting hour will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service held at 2 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in Eddie’s name, please make those to

St. Croix Valley

Assembly of God

322 North St.

Calais, ME 04619