SACO — Edith Countaway, 96 of Saco, and formerly of Winthrop, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Dec. 4, 2022, at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in South Portland.

Edith was born in East Boston, Massachusetts, on July 26, 1926, a daughter of Finnish immigrants John and Saima (Sunila) Elo. Edith was educated in the East Boston school system. She met the love of her life, John A. Countaway, while visiting her sister in Winthrop, Massachusetts. Edith and John married in 1946, and settled in Winthrop where they raised three wonderful children, John Jr., Karen and Laura. She spent much of her life lovingly caring for her children, supporting them in their many interests and activities while being a kindergarten teacher at a local private school. In 1970,, she accepted a position as a secretary with a new and upcoming textile manufacturer called CW Fifield Company (currently known as Fifield Fabrics Company). Edith worked directly with owners, Richard Fifield and Randall Martin, to grow the company into an international company. Edith retired in 1988, when she and John relocated to Saco, Maine, where they became an integral part of the community, making countless friends. They loved going out to eat, dancing, and attending various social events.

Edith had a heart for service, selflessly giving of her time and energy to countless organizations and charities. She volunteered at the Dyer Library children’s reading and crafts program. She served as secretary of the W.E.I.U. organization. She volunteered with RSVP (retired seniors volunteer program) which matches the personal interests and skills of older Americans with opportunities to serve their communities. Edith was a proud me;mber of the Red Hats Society, and the Rebekah’s in Kennebunk, Maine. She was a member of the United Baptist Church in Saco, offering her time and talents.

Edith loved to sew. She especially enjoyed making gowns for women who couldn’t afford them. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by many.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, John A. Countaway Sr.; her son, John A. Countaway Jr, her daughter, Laura B. Kezar; brother, Hebert Elo; and two sisters, Aune Duffy and Lillian Coffill.

She is survived by: her daughter, Karen R. Dumais and husband Frank; five grandchildren, Stacey Robinson and husband Tom, Joe Kezar and wife Tricia, David Dumais and wife Sahra, Brian Dumais and wife Susan, andValarie Conley and husband Matt. Edith is survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Micah, Isaac, Anna, Lucian, Aaron, Andrew, Lydia, Judah, Lauren, and Martha.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at the United Baptist Church, 318 Main St., Saco, ME. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service.

