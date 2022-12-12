Collective Motion Arts Center of Saco is excited to present their annual holiday production of “Bah Humbug!” Performers will dance and act their way through the retelling of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. The performance includes all styles of dance and a little magic with the help of our puppets Holidays Past, Present, and Future.

Sam Lawler, a 14-year-old Thornton Academy student, will be playing Scrooge, the lead of “Bah Humbug!” They have been dancing at CMAC for nine years and are thrilled to be working with all of their close friends.

Sam said his experience with the production has been enlightening. “I’ve definitely learned a lot about myself and how I learn choreography the quickest. I have also learned so much from my teachers, especially things like performance quality and how to portray a character. That has definitely helped me make the change from who I am offstage, to Scrooge in the beginning, to Scrooge’s change in character, and finally Scrooge’s joy.”

“Bah Humbug!” will be performed Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at Scarborough High School, Winslow Homer Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 forstudents and free for ages 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the studio at 18 Steeple Drive, Saco; over the phone at 207-391-6014; or in person at the theater the day of the performance.

