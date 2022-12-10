Hope Bouchard, Lawrence senior midfielder: The KVAC Class B Player of the Year and Miss Maine Field Hockey winner was the central figure for the Class B champions as both a defender and playmaker. She was often the hitter on offensive corners and the flier on defensive corners, and finished the season with 10 goals and 32 assists. Her 62 career assists are a school record.

Grace Gray, Cape Elizabeth senior forward: The Western Maine Conference Player of the Year was a dangerous finisher around the cage for the Capers, and her speed made her a threat for breakaways against napping defenses. She had 29 goals and 17 assists, and plans to play field hockey next year at an undetermined college.

Khianna Jackson, Biddeford senior midfielder: A Miss Maine Field Hockey finalist, Jackson was an aggressive and skilled player in the midfield, and according to Coach Caitlin Tremberth, the team’s “quarterback.” She scored five goals and added 20 assists, bringing her to a school-record 48 assists for her career. She’ll play at Division II Assumption.

Lily Johnson, Cheverus junior midfielder: The first-team all-SMAA selection showed off a versatile skill set. She was a good defensive player in the midfield and a key part of Cheverus’ transition game, and used her vision and playmaking skills to total 19 goals and 15 assists.

Lucy Johnson, Cheverus sophomore forward: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Johnson became the state’s most lethal offensive player in her second varsity season. She scored 49 goals, the second-most all-time in the state, and had 19 assists. Her quickness, stick handling and hard, accurate shot made her too much for even the SMAA’s top defenses.

Laney LeBlanc, Skowhegan junior midfielder/forward: A back last year, the KVAC Class A Player of the Year proved she can play anywhere on the field. LeBlanc was superb on the defensive side and adept at both finishing chances and setting them up, scoring 22 goals and adding 15 assists.

Zoey Pennell, Thornton Academy senior back: A Miss Maine Field Hockey finalist and the SMAA Player of the Year, she combined lockdown defense with offensive ability. An all-New England pick for the second straight season, Pennell finished with four goals, two assists and a defensive save. She’ll play at Division II St. Anselm.

Samantha Thebarge, Skowhegan senior back: Thebarge played sweeper, back and midfield for the Class A champions, and finished with 10 goals and nine assists. She anchored a defense that allowed four goals in four playoff games, and according to Coach Paula Doughty was the MVP of the River Hawks’ postseason. She’ll play next season at Thomas College.

Haley-Jane Tuplin, Lisbon senior midfielder: A finalist for the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, Tuplin was the top offensive threat for a team that reached the Class C South final. She scored 12 goals and added nine assists, and “is a game-changer,” according to Lisbon Coach Julie Petrie. She’ll play next at Keene State.

Madeline Wagner, Winthrop sophomore forward: A dominant scorer and playmaker for the Class C champions, Wagner set school records for goals (36) and assists (19). She was a Mountain Valley Conference first-teamer and finished her season in style with the winning goal against MCI in the Class C final.

Piper Williams, Freeport senior goalie: The second-team Western Maine Conference all-star found another gear in the postseason, making stop after stop while leading the Falcons to their first Class B final. She allowed three goals in the Falcons’ four playoff games, and stopped 50 of the 53 shots against her. She’s undecided on a college but hopes to play field hockey or lacrosse.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Paula Doughty, Skowhegan: The state’s most decorated coach led her team to another perfect regular season – its fourth straight – before guiding the River Hawks to come-from-behind victories over Oxford Hills in the Class A North final and then Cheverus in the Class A championship game. The River Hawks were prepared and disciplined while holding high-powered Cheverus, the third-highest scoring team ever in Maine, to two goals. Excluding the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, Doughty’s teams hae won 67 straight regular-season games.

