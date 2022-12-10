Cole Hanson and Jakub Sirota each netted a power-play goal and Maine extended its winning streak to four games with a 3-0 victory over Canisius in a men’s hockey game Saturday afternoon in Orono.

Hanson put the Black Bears (6-8-1) ahead midway through the second period. Sirota made it 2-0 midway through the third, and Lynden Breen clinched the win in the final minute.

Victor Ostman stopped 22 shots for the shutout. Maine has allowed a total of three goals during its winning streak.

Jacob Barczewski had 23 saves for Canisius (5-11-2).

BOWDOIN 6, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 3: Andy Stoneman and Gabe Shipper scored two goals apiece, and the Polar Bears (5-1-1, 3-1-1 NESCAC) used a four-goal third period to pull away from the Camels (1-7, 0-6) at Brunswick.

Shipper’s second goal just 48 seconds into the third period broke a 2-2 tie. Stoneman and Aidan Lyons then scored less than two minutes apart to make it 5-2, and Jack Studley added the final goal just 21 seconds after Connecticut College cut its deficit to 5-3.

Alex Kozic made 22 saves for Bowdoin.

TUFTS 3, COLBY 1: Joel Brandinger’s power-play goal broke a tie midway through the third period as the Jumbos (3-5-1, 3-2-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (6-1, 4-1) in Waterville.

Colby’s Dan Juzych opened the scoring in the first period. Mules goalie Andy Beran made 19 saves.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 75, LASELL 58: Angelica Hurley dropped in 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Monks (7-3, 2-0 GNAC) over the Lasers (2-7, 0-2) in Newton, Mass.

Hannah Talon added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Nina Howe scored nine points.

CASTLETON 57, SOUTHERN MAINE 54: Elise Magro and Liz Bailey each scored 18 points to lead the Spartans (7-3, 1-1 Little East) to a win over the Huskies (2-5, 1-2) in Gorham.

Franny Ramsdell paced USM with 12 points and seven rebounds. Amy Fleming scored 11 points and Maria Degifico had 10.

HUSSON 69, COLBY 49: Hannah Richards pace the Eagles (6-3) with 19 points, and Bailey Donovan recorded 14 points and eight rebounds in a win over the Mules (3-5) at Waterville.

Carter McGloon recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 67, VERMONT TECH 26: Maddy York made five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points as the SeaWolves (10-2, 6-0 YSCC) routed the Knights (2-5, 1-3) in Randolph, Vermont.

Hope Butler chipped in with 14 points off the bench.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 72, CASTLETON 59: Jason Lombard led four Huskies in double figures with 14 points as USM (7-3, 1-2 Little East) defeated the Spartans (3-7, 0-2) in Gorham.

Simon Chadbourne and Chance Dixon each finished with 12 points. Tommy Whelan added 10.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 65, VERMONT TECH 46: Jack Pyzynski scored 17 points to lead the SeaWolves (10-4, 4-2 YSCC) over the Knights (3-10, 2-3) in Randolph, Vermont.

Thomas Martinotti posted 15 points and seven rebounds for SMCC. Cayman Warburton tallied 11 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

WESLEYAN 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Shannon Burke scored twice as the Cardinals (6-1) rolled past the Nor’easters (5-7) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Meghan Hamilton scored for UNE. Nor’easters goalie Delanie Corcoran made 32 saves.

