BRUNSWICK — Four players scored a goal apiece to lead the Bowdoin women’s hockey team to a 4-1 win over Plymouth State on Friday night.

The Polar Bears improved to 4-4, while the Panthers fell to 2-9.

Ally Thanassi scored in the first period, Allie Britt made it 2-0 in the second, and Sara Ito-Bagshaw and Gia Massari added third-period goals for Bowdoin, which outshot the Panthers 33-16.

Bowdoin’s Abby Matusovich stopped 15 shots, allowing a power-play goal in the second period.

COLBY 5, SUNY POTSDAM 1: Meg Rittenhouse tallied a pair of goals as the Mules (7-0) rolled out to a 4-0 lead and handled the Bears (6-6) in the opening game of the Castleton Invitational at Castleton, Vermont.

Bri Michaud-Nolan, Audrey Shirer and Courtney Shumacher each added a goal for Colby.

Advertisement

Rachel Cain was the goal scorer for SUNY-Potsdam.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 6, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 3: Jake Macdonald had a hat trick, including an empty-netter in the final minute, to lead the Mules (6-0, 4-0 NESCAC) past the Camels (1-6, 0-5) at Waterville.

John McElaney, Jack Sullivan and Tyler Crist also scored for Colby.

Kellen Beauton and Cam Fernandez combined for 30 saves for Connecticut College, while Andy Beran stopped 23 shots for the Mules.

STONEHILL 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Max Pineo and Will Cohen had third-period goals for the Skyhawks (10-1-2) as they rallied to a tie with the Huskies (1-9-1) at Gorham.

Advertisement

Dylan Hullaby and Curtis Judd scored for Southern Maine.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 69, BOWDOIN 60: Jahmir Primer scored 21 points to lead the Bobcats (4-5) over the Polar Bears (4-6) in Brunswick.

Simon McCormick added 17 points and Steph Baxter had 11 for Bates, which outscored the Polar Bears 22-13 over the final eight minutes.

James McGowan led Bowdoin with 16 points, followed by Xander Werkman with 12 and Alex Halpern with 10.

HALL OF FAMER Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway due to ongoing health concerns, the school announced Friday.

Advertisement

“We wish Coach Brown a speedy recovery,” Hardaway said in a statement released by the school, which said the health issues are not considered serious. “Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and me as a coach, and we hope all the best for him and good health moving forward.”

Brown had taken a brief leave of absence in late October from the team.

Brown, 82, is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA (with Kansas in 1988) and the NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004). He coached Hardaway with the NBA’s New York Knicks, joined Hardaway’s staff in Memphis in July 2021 as an assistant and was named a special assistant to Hardaway before this season.

Brown won 1,098 NBA games and reached the playoffs 18 times over 26 seasons. His NCAA title with the Kansas Jayhawks was among three Final Four appearances his teams made in the 1980s, including one with UCLA.

GRINNELL COLLEGE set an NCAA men’s basketball record for 3-point attempts when it tried every one of its 111 shots from beyond the arc in the Division III school’s 124-67 victory over Emmaus Bible College.

The number eclipsed the 109 3-point shots Troy attempted in its infamous game against DeVry on Jan. 12, 1992, when the Trojans won 258-141 in what is still the highest-scoring game in NCAA history.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous