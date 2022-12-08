Asiah Dingle hit a tiebreaking jumper with 5:17 remaining, and Fordham held Maine scoreless the rest of the way to secure a 57-51 win in a women’s basketball game Thursday night in Orono.

Dingle and Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland each scored 16 points to lead the Rams (6-4) in a game that was close throughout.

Adrianna Smith paced Maine with a career-high 22 points, to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Olivia Rockwood chipped in with 13 points.

BOWDOIN 62, BATES 57: Sydney Jones scored 22 points, and the Polar Bears (7-1) withstood a fourth-quarter comeback by the Bobcats (5-3) in Lewiston.

Bates trailed 35-15 at halftime and was still down by 18 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 15-0 run that trimmed the deficit to 53-50 with 6:04 remaining. Jones stopped the surge with a jumper, then completed a three-point play to help Bowdoin regain control.

Meghan Graff led Bates with 27 points. Davina Kabantu added 10.

Advertisement

(3) OHIO STATE 92, NEW HAMPSHIRE 36: Cotie McMahon tied a career high with 20 points and the Buckeyes (9-0) allowed only seven points in the second half of a rout over the Wildcats (4-7) in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State outscored UNH 30-4 in the third quarter and 53-7 in the second half.

(4) INDIANA 67, PENN STATE 58: Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Hoosiers (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) beat the Nittany Lions (7-3, 0-2) in State College, Pennsylvania.

Sydney Parrish also scored 18 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 11 for Indiana. The Hoosiers put together a dominant third quarter to pull away after trailing 29-26 at halftime.

Leilani Kapinus led Penn State with 15 points.

(6) UCONN 69, PRINCETON 64: Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Huskies (6-1) to a win over the Tigers (5-3) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Advertisement

TOLEDO 71, (14) MICHIGAN 68: Sammi Mikonowicz made a layup with 13.6 seconds left and then added two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining at the Rockets (7-2) upset the Wolverines (9-1) for their first win over a ranked team in 12 years and first on the road since 1996.

Toledo extended the nation’s best road winning streak to 14 and ended the Wolverines’ home winning streak at 21.

(20) MARYLAND 77, PURDUE 74: Shyanne Sellers made a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer, and the Terrapins (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) beat the Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1) in West Lafayette, Indiana, to give Coach Brenda Frese her 600th win.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 103, UMAINE-AUGUSTA 67: Peter Filipovity led five Black Bears (5-4) in double figures with 16 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds as Maine cruised past UMaine-Augusta (6-7) in Orono.

Gedi Juozapaitis and Jaden Clayton each added 14 points, Jashonte Wright-McLeish scored 13 and Kellen Tynes had 12.

Advertisement

Fraser McDonald and Elijah Smith each tallied 17 points for the Moose.

COLBY 81, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 70: Jack Lawson recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the Mules (9-1) beat the Beavers (4-3) in Waterville.

Max Poulton chipped in with 19 points. Noah Tyson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Donlin led UMF with 19 points and eight rebounds. Zachary Mickle scored 15 points, and Terion Moss notched 15 points and 10 rebounds.

(25) OHIO STATE 67, RUTGERS 66: Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) a win over the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) in Columbus, Ohio.

Zed Key had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State.

Clifford Omoruyi scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Rutgers.

Related Headlines Former Greely star Anna DeWolfe finally gets to play a college game in Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous