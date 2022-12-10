SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers, and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games.

Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range.

Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter, shooting 5 of 9, and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assists and six rebounds, playing 37 minutes.

Jaylen Brown had 31 points and nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points, and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench for Boston, which had won eight of nine and three straight.

Grant Williams was ejected with 1:52 left.

Kevon Looney grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds as Golden State held a 53-39 advantage on the boards.

Jayson Tatum had a rare off night, shooting 6 for 21 overall and 2 of 9 from 3-point range. He missed two free throws with 5:02 remaining, then was called for goaltending moments later on the other end, and Curry connected from the top of the arc the next time down to make it 114-99.

RUSSELL’S JERSEY RETIRED

The Warriors retired the No. 6 jersey of late Hall of Famer Bill Russell during a pregame ceremony before facing his former Celtics team. Russell wore the number in all 13 of his seasons with Boston from 1956-69.

Russell, who starred at the University of San Francisco, died July 31 at age 88.

“His number is being retired around the NBA, but I think the significance here is that Bill is from Oakland, played high school ball here, played at USF, made such a huge impact on the Bay Area that it feels more special here than it would in any other city other than Boston,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. “… Just very proud of the legacy that Bill Russell left here in the Bay and across the NBA.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Al Horford is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and interim coach Joe Mazzulla had no updates on his status, as well as center Robert Williams III (left knee surgery), other than to note that Williams has had “no setbacks.” … Boston fell to 10-4 on the road. … The Celtics lost for the first time vs. the Western Conference after a 7-0 start. They’re 3-1 on the road against the West. Boston had won eight of the previous 12 on the Warriors’ home floor.

Warriors: Poole reached 3,000 career points. … Wiggins missed his third straight game because of tightness in his right thigh muscle. … The Warriors were just 8 of 23 from 3-point range in the first half and 13 for 39 overall. … Golden State committed three turnovers late in the second quarter that helped Boston to a 7-0 spurt over the final 1:22 of the half, cutting the deficit to 68-63 at the break.

