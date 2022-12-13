Do you need help with snow shoveling?

If you are age 65 or older and have a limited income, Age Friendly South Portland may be able to link you with a volunteer to shovel for you. Please call the city of South Portland Social Service office at 767-7617 for more information. We have had an increase in volunteers and, therefore, may be able to help a few more individuals.

People can still request a sand bucket if needed.

Thank you to the volunteers from the high school swim team and newly-elected councilor Richard Matthews, who delivered 90 sand buckets last week.

Susan Henderson is secretary for Age Friendly South Portland. She can be reached at [email protected]

