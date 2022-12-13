BRUNSWICK— With the high school indoor track and field season opening this weekend, several Midcoast teams are preparing for strong showings in the championship meets later this winter.

Here’s a look at some of the Midcoast boys track and field teams:

BRUNSWICK

The Dragons, who placed third in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A met and seventh at states, enter with plenty of optimism.

“Our team has many solid veteran track and field competitors this year who will be leading many eager and athletic underclassmen,” said coach Dan Deering. “We hope to stay healthy and improve on last season’s finishes at the KVAC and state championships in February.”

Seniors Thomas McCormack, Gavin Barbour and Brady McQuaid return to lead the Dragons. McCormack won the pole vault. title at the KVAC A meet. Barbour, a KVAC all-academic all star in football, looks to improve his fourth-place finish in the shot put last year. McQuaid also looks to place in the shot put.

Seniors Miles Logan, Spencer Stadnicki (who placed in second in the 400-meter at the KVAC) and Eli Palmer anchor the distance events. Junior Ben Klingle will also be looked upon to score for the Dragons.

Junior Nate Wayne, sophomores Gabe Eaton, Marshall Wall, Trevor Campbell, Sam Cashman and Jonathan Koehler add depth as middle distance runners. Sophomore Fin Leo and senior Ian MacKillop will compete in the sprints and jumping events.

Freshmen Ryan McPherson and Nick Morouse will compete in distance events, while freshman Jansen Weaver, sophomore Alder Hodesson and senior Hap Edelbut will compete in the sprints and jumping events.

MORSE

New coaches Nancy Riggs and Mariah Jollie are encouraged with the numbers and are looking forward to a strong season.

“This season we have athletes in almost every event — long distance, mid-distance and sprints. We also field athletes participating in the hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, and shot put. I’m very excited to have so many Morse athletes in so many events,” said Jollie.

Riley Dunn and Rylie Harper are returning seniors and will compete in the distance events while freshmen Levi Riggs and Charlie Thelen will look to make impacts as well.

Both coaches feel fortunate to have a strong distance group of boys this year. Dunn and Harper are the team’s top long distance runners.

Levi Riggs is coming off a successful fall cross-country season and Thelen competes in the long jump, triple jump and sprint events.

“Charlie Thelen is a freshman who is going to be someone important to watch over the next four years he has left to compete,” said Jollie. “Levi Riggs will definitely be someone fun to watch this year as a freshman and has so much time to grow.”

The coaches also note newcomer Evan D’Souza will be a strong competitor this year in the 800-meter run.

“Our goals for this season are fairly simple,” adds Jollie “We want to increase attention to the indoor track team. We have some amazing athletes this year that deserve to be recognized for their hard work and abilities. We are hoping to send multiple students to KVAC (championships) and states.”

MT. ARARAT

The Eagles finished second at the Class A championships last season and hope to compete at the top once again.

They will have a good core of returning seniors, including the following: Tyler Berry (multi events), Mack Wilkins (55- and 200-meters, Parker Libby (800, one-mile, two-mile) and Elliot Timblin (hurdles, high jump, long jump).

Berry scored in the long jump, triple jump and shot put at the KVAC championships last season.

Also returning after solid freshmen seasons are Ryan Sweet (200, 400) and Theo Forcier (high jump, hurdles).

Some newcomers to the team this season are freshmen Ashby Hayward (pole vault), Ian Britt (distance) and Bryce Holden (jumps, hurdles, pole vault). Sophomore Aidan Greenleaf (middle distance) adds depth to the team.

“If the freshman newcomers rise to the occasion in the jumps, hurdles, pole vault and distance, (we’ll) be one to watch at the KVAC championships, as we build on the established talent of the returning athletes,” said first-year coach Cuyler Green, who replaces longtime coach Diane Fournier.

FREEPORT

The Falcons look to improve on a sixth-place at the Western Maine Conference championships and 10th in Class B.

“We have a strong well-rounded team with many returning athletes competing in distance, sprints, pole vault, jumps and throws,” said third-year coach Ginger Ivanov. “These strong attributes will help the team go far at the WMC championship and at the state meet.”

With many athletes placing at both the conference and state meets, points could be aplenty this winter for the Falcons.

Junior Enoch Boudreau returns after finishing atop Class B in the pole vault, as does junior pole vaulter Reece Perry (fourth in Class B). Runner Henry Horne is back for the one-mile, 800 and high jump. The senior finished first in the high jump and third in the 800 in the WMC championship, before finishing fourth in the Class B states.

Other returning athletes include junior Will Spaulding (one-mile), seniors Ben Grimm (800) and Alex Graver (55, 200, shot put).

Newcomers junior Israel Ditanduka (sprints) and sophomore Sam Morris (distance) will look to contribute as well.

