WELLS

Former teacher-coach honored with dedication

The Wells-Ogunquit Community School District renamed the Wells High School weight room The Mark Lewia Fitness Center, in honor of long-time former physical education teacher and coach, Mark Lewia.

WHS principal Eileen Sheehy and Wells-Ogunquit CSD Superintendent James Daly praised Lewia’s dedication to student athletics.

“(Lewis) does such a great job of getting the best out of kids – their best athletic performance of course, but also their best training regimen, their best approach to nutrition, their best sportsmanship, and their best belief in themselves,” said English teacher Ann Bechan, a longtime colleague of Lewia’s.

Lewia, who began working at WHS in 1983, has been inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame and the Maine High School Wrestling Hall of Fame, as well as being a part of six state championship teams, (four football and two wrestling). He also coached Track and Field at WHS, retiring in June 2022.

KENNEBUNK

Deadline set for Community Harvest 20th annual Noel Dinner

Saturday is the deadline to register for the Community Harvest’s 20th annual Noel Dinner, Dec. 24 as a Christmas Eve take-home meal.

Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the organization offers a delivery-only option.

Meals will be provided cold, with heating instructions, and include regular, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Call 967-1911 or visit communityharvestmaine.org.

FALMOUTH

Eighth-grader advances in international art contest

Falmouth Middle School eight-grader Ivy Diou will compete at the international level in the Peace Poster Contest, held annually in association with the Falmouth Lions Club.

Diou won her first round, then won the district competition at the Maine College of Art. She now advances to the international level, which includes submissions from 100 countries.

The theme of this year’s poster contest was “Lead With Compassion.” There were 20 entries.

AUGUSTA/BUXTON

Assistant principal named year’s best

The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) has named Bonny Eagle Middle School assistant principal Lowell Oyster Maine’s National Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.

The award recognizes Oyster’s strong emphasis on community outreach, his ability to build connections across diverse stakeholders, and in meeting the needs of students and staff. Oyster said he loves being an assistant principal and believes it is the best job in the world.

BRUNSWICK

Aviation museum seeks scholarship applicants

The Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum is accepting applications for the first annual BNAM National Flight Academy Scholarship for one student to attend the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Fla., for the week of July 16, 2023. The scholarship covers tuition plus a $500 stipend toward round-rip air fare.

The selected student will immerse themself for a week’s “deployment” in a navy squadron living aboard a simulation aircraft carrier. The program will develop leadership skills, critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork and communication. For more information, visit their website: nationalflightacademy.com/about.

Eligible students must be 11 to 17 years old, entering Grade 7 through 12 at time of attending, and cannot have graduated from high school. The student must be attending Brunswick, Topsham or Bath Middle or High Schools, RSU 10, or the Bath Vocational Trade Center.

For entry requirements and applications materials, contact the museum at [email protected] Mailed applications must be postmarked by Dec. 23.

PORTLAND

Executive director of Portland Trails stepping down

Portland Trails Executive Director Kara Wooldrik will step down at the end of December after more than a decade at the nonprofit urban land trust.

During her tenure with Portland Trails, Wooldrik oversaw the expansion of the trail network so every residence in Portland was within a 10-minute walk of a trail or greenspace, connecting communities throughout Portland, South Portland, Westbrook, and Falmouth. Under her leadership, the Portland Trails team extended community access to vehicle-free transportation, partnering with the City of Portland to launch the popular Sundays on the Boulevard and extending trail networks to area schools.

The Portland Trails Board will conduct a national search for a new executive director starting Jan. 1.

A job description will be available shortly on trails.org.

