Chewonki Foundation is offering two $15,000 “Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarships” this year to support students from Maine who would like to join Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki in 2023-24 for the fall or spring of their junior year in high school.

Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki is a semester-long academically rigorous residential program based in Wiscasset, according to an organization press release. Learning takes place in classrooms, in the field, on the coast, at the farm, in the forest, and on extended backcountry expeditions. Side by side with their instructors, participants explore the concepts behind human ecology, the intersection between humans and their natural, social, and built environments.

The ideal candidate is a student in the top 20 percent of their class, has the support of a school or community leader, has a demonstrated appreciation for the natural world, and is someone who can envision creating positive change in their home community. The application deadline for this scholarship opportunity is Feb. 15.

Interested students and their families can find additional details about this scholarship opportunity at: https://mainecoastsemester.org/admissions/scholarship/

