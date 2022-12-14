SACO — Philip Clifford Sherman Jr., 73, of Saco, passed away Dec. 8, 2022.

He was born May 20, 1949, in Biddeford to Philip and Marion (Webster) Sherman Sr.

Philip earned a bachelor’s degree in business and worked for Nichols Portland, LLC as a Machinist. He was kind, polite, and loved spending time with his family. He also was an outdoorsman, enjoying gardening and working the land.

Philip was preceded in death by: his father, Philip Sherman Sr.; and is survived by: his mother, Marion Sherman; brother, John Sherman; and son, Joshua Sherman.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Ocean View Cemetery, 1485 Post Road, (Route 1) in Wells.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Philip’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

