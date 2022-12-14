What’s with this TV coverage of the World Cup – “the American side on the pitch with their mates in their boots only to play to a nil-nil tie?”
Upon further review, did we lose the Revolutionary War? All these examples of King’s English have U.S. equivalents – I’ll provide a glossary for the Fox announcers. Maybe the American team would do better if they wore cleats instead of boots.
I can’t wait for baseball season, when cricket terminology takes over the airwaves – “On the pitch at Fenway, Gerrit Cole and Chris Sale are locked in a bowler’s duel after 6 overs with the score still nil nil.”
Cheers, guv’nor!
Gerry Brown
Cape Elizabeth
