I hope the City Council will give final approval to a proposal to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in South Portland. I feel strongly about this issue.

I was a smoker – an addicted medical provider. It was sexy and cool when I was 16. I practiced batting my eyes while a man lit my cigarette – like in the movies. It took me a long, long time and many attempts to quit.

Hulu is showing “Dopesick,” which is about the opioid epidemic, but even more, about the way drugs are pushed by the companies that manufacture them (like vaping companies push nicotine). Maine was one of several states heavily targeted by opioid manufacturers. “Dopesick” is an eight-episode series (Hulu has a 30-day free trial), and I encourage others to watch it.

In my opinion, these problems are connected, right down to the slow action of the Food and Drug Administration. We need to prevent kids from developing a nicotine addiction – which increases their risk for other addictions, including to alcohol, cannabis and opioids.

With 15,000 flavored tobacco products on the market, made to look like ice cream truck treats, it’s no wonder 30 percent of our kids have smoked flavored tobacco. Menthol cigarettes, in particular, are really bad because menthol numbs the throat, making it easier to inhale deeper and do even more lung damage.

Big Tobacco targets our kids and our communities, driving up rates of addiction – and we’re left dealing with the consequences. It’s not right. We should stop selling these dangerous products in South Portland.

Jennifer Morris

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: