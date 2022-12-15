Re: “Rick McKee’s View” (Dec. 13, Page A4):
Why is it, that in this country, we can’t seem to have a conversation about the issues without demeaning or belittling another individual?
I celebrate Brittney Griner’s release. I applaud her resilience and her character. She came out of her experience in the Russian penal system unbroken and unbowed, with a smile on her face. Her courage and fortitude are an example for us all.
Is she not as important as any other human being? Was McKee’s syndicated editorial “cartoon” teed up by Speaker of the House candidate Kevin McCarthy’s words when he called her a “WNBA player who was picked up for marijuana”?
How can we ever become “One nation, under God” when we continue to weigh the worth of one individual over another?
Thomas Deignan
Scarborough
