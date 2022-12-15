Re: “14,000-barrel Kansas oil spill is biggest in Keystone history” (Dec. 10, Business, Page C1):

Thank you for publishing an Associated Press story on yet another major oil spill in this country.

It is disappointing, however, to see this viewed as a solely economic issue, since these spills also have catastrophic consequences for the environment. Beyond devastating surrounding plant and wildlife, crude oil is poison to our communities.

With climate change intensifying droughts worldwide and human population increasing, clean water is becoming an increasingly valuable resource. We cannot continue to decimate our planet and pollute the natural resources we need to survive. Those who agree should call President Biden and demand he put an end to expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure now – we must choose people over pipelines before it is too late.

Liana Steinberg-Casper

Portland

