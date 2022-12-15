I was astonished to see the Press Herald publish the Dec. 9 letter by Gail Knowles of Falmouth, imploring the paper to no longer include photos of Donald Trump because she finds his “self-satisfied smirk disgusting.”

I considered a letter in response asking for similar treatment of Joe Biden photos because they remind me of his dangerous and destructive presidency, which is an embarrassment to American history, but decided instead to note that on the same day that it published a hate Trump letter and devoted 40 column inches to Trump’s legal battles with the Justice Department and the Jan. 6 committee, the Press Herald completely ignored the gusher of Twitter releases detailing the collusion between big tech, the intelligence community and the Democratic Party in suppressing conservative speech, specifically the New York Post story three weeks prior to the 2020 election detailing the salacious content of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Several polls suggest that this suppression by Twitter ensured Biden’s win.

A more uplifting same-day letter, by Mark Lodge of Alfred, congratulated retiring WCSH News Center Maine anchor Pat Callaghan for avoiding the biased reporting of journalist activists who emphasize news that “fits their agenda” and disregard news “contrary to their views.” Today’s media, Lodge writes, “could learn a lot from Pat Callaghan.”

One can only imagine the orgy of media coverage if the Hunter Biden laptop had been the Don Jr. or Eric Trump laptop. What’s disgusting aren’t Trump photos, it’s mainstream media hypocrisy.

Charles Todorich

South Portland

