Watching the well-deserved tributes to Pat Callaghan as he retires from WCSH News Center Maine made me realize what a unique professional he is.

Pat is a journalist who has reported the news and asked tough questions of politicians with the goal to inform the public, not advocate for his agenda. The last of a dying breed.

After watching Pat for years, interviewing politicians and hosting the “Political Brew” debates, I realized that I have no idea if Pat is a Republican, a Democrat or an independent, a conservative or a liberal. That professionalism is so refreshing and rare in the current national media and local press.

Unfortunately, most media outlets and journalists have become activists for their political beliefs rather than providing impartial facts. The bias is evident daily by emphasizing news that fits their agenda and disregarding news contrary to their views. Today’s news media and journalists could learn a lot from Pat Callaghan by providing the public with the unbiased information they deserve.

Mark Lodge

Alfred

