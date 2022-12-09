The juxtaposition of two articles published in the Dec. 7 edition of the Portland Press Herald raises serious questions about the wisdom of Gov. Mills’ priorities.

One article, “Emergency medical services at ‘breaking point,’ commission finds” (Page B3), describes how emergency medical services, particularly in rural areas of Maine, are in imminent danger of collapse because of inadequate Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement, increasing costs and the failure of the Legislature to address the problem.

The other article, “Mills’ heating aid proposal includes $450 relief checks” (Page A1), describes the governor’s plan for home heating assistance. A most worthy program for those unable to afford the skyrocketing costs of electricity, heating oil and propane. But, must “eligible” recipients included individual Mainers earning “up to $100,000 a year,” heads of households earning “up to $150,000” and married couples earning $200,000? Mainers on the higher end of those earning ranges can absorb their heating costs without the largesse of the governor.

Larry Kaplan, M.D., MPA

Cape Elizabeth

