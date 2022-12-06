Gov. Janet Mills unveiled a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan Tuesday that would include $450 checks for eligible Mainers and provide funds to supplement home heating assistance, emergency fuel programs and emergency short-term housing to avoid homelessness.

The package of short-term measures, which requires the support of two-thirds of lawmakers to go into effect this winter, is meant to ensure low-income and middle-class Maine people and families can stay warm this winter despite near record high energy prices, Mills said.

“Inflation and high energy prices are stretching the wallets of Maine people, in some cases forcing them to face the impossible choice of heating their homes, putting food on the table, or paying for other necessities,” Mills said. “With this plan, we hope to ease the burden on Maine people by putting money back into their pockets so they can better afford these costs and by ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens are able to stay warm this winter.

Maine political leaders spent Tuesday trying to negotiate a bipartisan deal with support from both sides of the political aisle, but talks broke down after Republicans asked for time to hold a hearing on the $447 million proposal and get more information on how it would be funded.

“We want to do this, but we want to do it right,” said Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford. “That doesn’t mean we can’t do it quickly, can’t get it done before winter. I think we should have a public hearing. It is a lot of money and we should know where it’s coming from.”

Some members of the Republican caucus in both the House and Senate also raised concerns about the $15 million included in the plan for the Maine State Housing Authority to cover short-term emergency housing needs this winter, including extending hotel stays for those already homeless.

Mills and legislative leaders from both parties had hoped to have emergency legislation on this issue ready for a vote Wednesday, when the 131st Legislature will be sworn into office. Emergency bills, once signed by Mills, take effect immediately, so assistance could be available for the winter.

But enactment of an emergency bill requires the approval of two-thirds of the Legislature. Democrats hold 23 seats in the Senate, meaning they would need one Republican vote in that chamber to get to a two-thirds majority. Democrats control 82 House seats; they would need at least 19 more votes there.

Mills and her staff are negotiating with the four legislative leaders: Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash; Senate Minority Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle; House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland; and House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor.

Any package that passes with less than two-thirds support would not take effect until 90 days after the legislative session, meaning assistance would not be provided until this summer or fall.

Both Republicans and Democrats say these negotiations will likely set the tone for the next two years.

Economic issues, especially inflation and the high cost of home heating fuel, were top of mind political issues for Maine voters during the last campaign cycle. Both parties have embraced the idea of another round of state assistance.

Last week, the Mills administration floated a $447 million plan that would have included an additional round of $450 checks to taxpayers, home heating fuel assistance and and funds for emergency housing. But the plan is subject to change as negotiations continue.

Under that plan, individuals earning up to $75,000 a year would get a $450 check, and married couples filing jointly earning up to $150,000 would get a $900 check. Maine State Housing Authority would get $65 million to provide home energy assistance.

At the request of Republicans, Mills increased the eligibility thresholds for those receiving hecks to $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately; $150,000 if filing as head of household; and $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

“This approach builds on our nation-leading inflation relief measure, incorporates Republican feedback, and represents the most direct way to get help to Maine people as we work to bring down energy costs in the long-term,” Mills said Tuesday. “I ask the Legislature to pass this plan with the 2/3 support needed to enact it as an emergency measure so that we can get this relief into the hands of Maine people without delay.”

It also called for $15 million to support emergency housing and emergency shelters through the winter. That funding is intended to help fill the gap that is expected to be left when federal rental assistance ends in the coming weeks.

Officials are looking to tap an anticipated surplus of $283 million projected for they current fiscal year, but that’s not enough to cover the costs of the draft proposal. It is unclear how they would make up the difference.

