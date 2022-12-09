Some members of the Maine Legislature have announced that they are sponsoring bills to punish Whole Foods for not selling lobster. This effort is mean-spirited and misdirected.

The legislators’ efforts, and the efforts of anyone concerned about the lobster industry, should be aimed at obtaining scientific studies to prove once and for all that right whales are not being harmed by the lobster fishery. It will be cheaper, in the long run, to obtain data that exonerate the lobster industry than to endlessly litigate with the federal government and the environmental groups.

Once the scientific findings are obtained, a number of proposed regulations such as ropeless systems, limits on the number of traps on a line, etc., should be deemed useless, and the fishermen can go about their work. A side effect of the research may well be findings that may enhance the long-term survival of the whales.

I urge our elected officials to deemphasize litigation and punishment, and fund fair and definitive studies that support lobstermen by proving their contention that they do not harm right whales.

Alan Hull

Portland

