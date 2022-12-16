Re: “Two state senators propose smaller heating aid plan” (Dec. 13):

Sen. Nicole Grohoski’s and Sen. Rick Bennett’s proposed revisions to L.D. 1 are good policy. It reduces the overall cost of the bill by roughly half, ensures that key elements remain fully funded and provides logical income thresholds for payments based on a transparent methodology.

Whether this bill is good politics remains to be seen. The proposal has yet to receive endorsements from either party’s leadership. It also raises the specter of the 2021 budget process, during which the two parties failed to reach a consensus even with the good-faith efforts of many individual members to achieve compromise. Whether it achieves bipartisan support, is quashed by party leadership or fails in some other manner, this bill may prove a bellwether for the legislative session ahead.

Philip Mathieu

Portland

