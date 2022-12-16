I just read Leonard Pitts’ last column (Dec. 14) and boy, will I miss him. I usually sit and shake my head “yes” to every word he writes – he has been a soothing, consistent presence during these hard times, from Donald Trump to the pandemic.

I have appreciated his thoughts and usually agreed 100 percent with them.

The Portland Press Herald has some big shoes to fill with the departure of Bill Nemitz and Leonard Pitts. They will be hard to replace. I wish them both well in their retirement.

Kelly Martin

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: