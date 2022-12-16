2022 has been a year of crisis – both seen and unseen – for families and communities.

The crises we’ve seen on TV include extreme climate disasters such as Hurricane Ian, severe floods in Kentucky and raging wildfires out West; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis in January.

But there were personal crises, too – unseen to many beyond those experiencing them: the family whose home was destroyed by fire, the person who needed CPR during a cardiac arrest, the loved ones who needed to contact a deployed service member during an emergency and the hospital patient who needed a lifesaving blood transfusion.

For all these crises and more, people in Maine have stepped up to help. Our Red Cross volunteers – who comprise more than 90 percent of the national Red Cross workforce – along with our financial, blood and platelet donors are simply amazing. Although they’re ordinary individuals like you and me, their compassionate gifts make an extraordinary difference in people’s most dire moments.

As crises continue to upend lives every day, please join us to give help and hope to people in need by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, or become a Red Cross volunteer.

On behalf of those we serve, we thank you for your incredible support in 2022.

Steve Thomas

executive director, American Red Cross of Southern Maine

Portland

