Three cheers for Josh Bois of Scarborough and his straightforward analysis of the potential energy- and cost-saving benefits of the New England Clean Energy Connect project, or NECEC (“Letter to the editor: NECEC will make energy in Maine more affordable,” Dec. 12).

It is ironic at this time – when our electric bills are about to go through the roof because of tight supply in the natural gas market – that were it not for local NIMBY-ists, elite environmentalists and their allies in the fossil fuel industry, the NECEC project would be going online this very month, December 2022, as originally planned and permitted years ago, with all its potential to both clean the air and reduce energy costs throughout Maine and New England.

Richard Barringer

Portland

