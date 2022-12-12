The latest ruling by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court has renewed my hope that a project this state desperately needs may indeed be built.

New England Clean Energy Connect will have a positive impact on Maine. I’m tired of watching my electricity bill go through the roof because of the ridiculous costs of fossil fuels, particularly natural gas. Will NECEC help reduce prices in Maine and make our energy needs more affordable? Without question.

Those that say this project benefits only Massachusetts are simply being disingenuous. Think of the New England energy grid as a giant bathtub with six drains attached. One drain represents each state in New England. Suddenly, a new faucet like NECEC begins filling that tub. Now there’s more water or energy to pull from with the same number of drains. It’s the basic law of supply and demand. It is physically impossible to inject power into the grid and have it go to one state or confine it to any state. There are no direct paths to Massachusetts or any other states; there are no state grids. It is all interconnected.

With high energy prices not expected to relent any time soon, it’s critical that NECEC be built. Not only would it help our pocketbooks, but would also help our environment, weaning Mainers off fossil fuels and steering us toward a renewable energy future. I hope it’s built. Others should too.

Josh Bois

Scarborough

