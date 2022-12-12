It is disappointing that the plan to distribute checks to help Mainers with heating costs has failed. It would have been most welcome relief for some of the skyrocketing cost of fuel this winter.
Since the Legislature will have to go back to the drawing board, I wish to ask that a larger portion be set aside for those who have no homes to heat.
We may have a budget surplus, but unfortunately we have a surplus of unhoused Mainers, too. Seeing news reports of the belongings and tents of homeless people being scooped up by front-end loaders and put into dump trucks in Portland was heartbreaking. More shelters are needed. Let us all share the surplus.
Mary Michals
Cape Elizabeth
