Re: “Maine Voices: Portland Museum of Art’s new wing must not make old mistakes” (Dec. 7, Page A4):
The recent photos of the Portland Museum of Art and the Libby Building brought back some wonderful memories.
In the 1950s and ’60s I was fortunate enough to visit renowned piano teacher Ocy Downs’ studio on one of the upper floors. The arched windows gave great views of Congress Square. She had a one-room studio that was completely filled with two Steinway grand pianos. Food was kept behind the bathtub; I don’t remember seeing a kitchen. It was an old, grand building, capturing the best of Portland at the time.
To be a child ushered into her presence for lessons was a great honor. Thanks for the memory.
Elizabeth Dube
Lewiston
