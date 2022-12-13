The Saudi war in Yemen, which our country has supported, has seen war crimes as cruel as anything the Russians have done in Ukraine. As a result, we are sunk in the same moral ditch that Russian President Vladimir Putin inhabits.

Our Congress can pull us out of that ditch by passing the Yemen War Powers Resolution, which will end our support for the Saudi war and its crimes. Congress should do it now.

John Raby

Scarborough

