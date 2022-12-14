FREEPORT – Jordan Douglas Clay died on Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, in a crash near his home, at just 39 years old.

He is survived by his teenage son, Dakota, of Brunswick; his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Peter Bernier of Brunswick, and his father and stepmother, Arnold and Dale Clay of Marianna, Fla.

He is also survived by his siblings Allison Clay-Paiement of Bath, Ashlee Clay of Portland, his brother Joel Clay of Bowdoin and stepbrothers Nathan Bernier of Texas and Michael Bernier of Mississippi. Jordan also leaves behind his girlfriend Ali Harding of Topsham; six nieces and nephews; three great-nieces and nephews; a multitude of extended family, primarily in Vermont, and countless friends from all around.

Born June 30, 1983 and raised in Brunswick , Jordan graduated from Brunswick High in 2002 and briefly attended the University of Maine in Presque Isle. He worked for J&MC Contractors for several years where he honed his skills as a carpenter and roofer before spending 10 years working for Clean Harbors. In recent years, he began working for Modern Pest Services where he even became employee of the month after just a short time under their employ.

From a young age, Jordan’s charisma and spirit were apparent to all who knew him. As a little boy, he would outstretch his hand for a handshake and introduce himself saying “I’m Jordan Clay,” with surprising confidence. Growing up, Jordan loved skateboarding, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. As a teen and young man, he grew to love hiphop music and attending live concerts. This became a passion of his and source of making many friends. He was also an avid gun collector and shooting enthusiast. Jordan developed a passion for dirt biking and motorcycles and enjoyed riding with friends any chance he had. Jordan was a dedicated father to his son, Dakota, sharing his passion for music, hunting and dirt bikes and supporting Dakota in his activities such football, jiu jitsu and wrestling.

His love for his son was something we will all remember about him. Jordan absolutely loved animals and was the proud owner of a flock of chickens who were more like family members to him, than farm animals. In recent years he fulfilled his dream of having a dog when he welcomed home Brutus, his beautiful German Shepard.

Jordan lived life to the fullest and made friends everywhere he went. He had a way of sharing his gifts, his excitement and zest for life with all who crossed his path, whether by way of his giant bear hugs or with his mischievous grin. To know him was to love him. He will live on in the hearts and minds of all of us who had the great fortune of crossing his path. We maintain our faith in the promised resurrection. You are kept in Jehovah’s memory until the day Jesus calls.

A celebration of his life will be held at Stars and Stripes Brewery in Freeport on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5-9 p.m. Visiting hours will be held 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at Brackett’s Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

Memorial donations can be made to:

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Pkwy

Brunswick, ME 04011