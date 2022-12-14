This month’s message from Dogwill, Inc.



OUR SHELVES ARE EMPTY!

We are in desperate need of pet food and monetary donations.

We know this comes at a very difficult time of year, but distributions and deliveries will be suspended through December. As soon as we have enough supplies to serve our 1,200 pets a month, we will resume distribution.

Dogwill, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in early 2018. Our mission is to assist food insecure pet parents with food, treats, toys and other necessities for all their household pets.

We currently serve clients of The Bath Area Food Bank, The Whitefield Food Pantry, The Bowdoinham Food Pantry, and The Richmond Area Food Pantry. We added the Waldoboro Food Pantry in February of 2022.

Dogwill is consistently distributing to almost 1000 pets per month. Our clients’ pets include, dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, chinchillas, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, fish, birds, and reptiles.

We are fortunate to have such supportive communities, who offer to volunteer, donate items or services, and give generously! Dogwill could not exist without this support.

Throughout the pandemic, we have been delivering to hundreds of people who live in congregate housing in Bath and Brunswick, as well as dozens of homebound individuals.

If you are interested in helping Dogwill fulfill its mission, please contact our office at 207-522-1018, drop off items at our office located at 1328 Washington St., check out our Facebook page, or send an email to [email protected]. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Office Hours: Tuesdays 2-6. Donations of items are accepted 24/7/365 in our Dropbox located outside our office.

