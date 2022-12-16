5 HUNTLEY DR., Scarborough— $475,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,610 SF

While certainly rustic looking from the outside, this circa 1981 log cabin has surprise style inside, with black trusses and beams crossing bright white accents and richly stained pine. In addition to that fresh paint, there are new appliances, flooring, and carpet. Outside, there’s a large, two-car garage with two barn stalls and 8.49± acres to explore, or, with permitting and approval, perhaps build an accessory dwelling unit. Listed by Brittney Barr, Landing Real Estate. See the full listing.

53 NEW GLOUCESTER RD., Durham — $365,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,160 SF

Built in 2003 on 2.1± acres, this log home’s listing boasts of many recent updates, including main and top floor gut renovation with new insulation, a custom kitchen with concrete counters, new bathrooms with walnut counters, and new flooring on the main and top floors. The basement level has an additional “family” room and bedroom. Listed by Geniene Marco, Portside Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

4 ROCKY POINT RD., Raymond — $525,000

3 beds, 3 baths, 2,995 SF

Along with two acres of wooded privacy, this home’s next owners will enjoy a right of way to Nubble Pond, which is less than 1,000 feet up the road. The main floor layout includes a primary bedroom and a sunroom that leads to the front porch, with another deck out back. There’s an accessory unit in the basement with its own kitchen and three-quarter bathroom. A detached two-car garage has a large amount of storage space above. Listed by Jim Litrocapes, Bean Group. See the full listing.

