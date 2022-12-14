The University of Maine has selected Jude Killy, the deputy director of athletics at Miami University in Ohio, as its new athletic director, the school announced Wednesday.

Killy, 50, replaces Ken Ralph, who left Maine when his contract expired at the end of August to take the same job at Southern University in Georgetown, Texas. Ralph was hired in 2018 with a four-year contact with an annual salary of $214,000.

Killy has a five-year contract at UMaine with an annual salary of $250,000. He will assume the new job on Jan. 30.

Killy will become the Black Bears’ ninth athletic director, including three interim ADs, since 2003.

“I am thrilled to be the next AD, to represent our staff, coaches and students, and to help support the entire campus and community,” said Killy in a news release from UMaine. “The University of Maine is an amazing institution with unique attributes. UMaine Athletics is an iconic brand. It has tremendous academic and athletic prowess. I cannot wait to get to work and it will be my privilege to serve the Division I flagship institution for the state.”

A spokesperson at Miami University said Killy is in the Bahamas with the school’s football team, which is scheduled to play in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday. Messages left for Killy were not immediately returned.

A graduate of John Carroll University, where he played soccer for two seasons, Killy has held various jobs in Miami’s athletic administration since joining the department in 2008. Killy has been the school’s deputy director of athletics since 2018. His duties include overseeing a budget of $32 million, negotiating contracts, and conducting searches for new head coaches. By comparison, the UMaine athletic budget is approximately $19 million.

Killy’s experience and track record in fundraising was obviously a selling point to UMaine’s selection committee. During his time at Miami, Killy helped to secure three of the largest cash gifts to athletic department, ranging from $4 million to $6 million. As UMaine looks to raise addition funds to supplement the $90 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation to be used towards athletics facilities upgrades, success in fundraising was a key piece of the hiring process.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in the news release: “This is such an extraordinary time for UMaine Athletics and the state of Maine. The $90 million challenge grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation, the high-caliber coaches and support staff, and the tremendous roster of talented student-athlete leaders are just a few of the many reasons we are excited for the future of UMaine Athletics. We look forward to Jude’s leadership in Division I athletics and in fundraising as the athletics master plan.”

Samantha Hegmann-Wary, Maine’s associate athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator, has served as interim athletic director since September.

This story will be updated.

