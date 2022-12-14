BRUNSWICK — Several Midcoast high school track and field teams begin competition this weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the area teams:

BRUNSWICK

Getting the taste of success last season, the girls indoor track team is poised for another standout season. After winning the KVAC Class A championship a year ago, the Dragons once again look to be strong competitors in the conference.

“As a team, the girls would like to continue their competitive platform of being one of the top girls teams in the KVAC,” said coach Heather Hoisington.

Returning athletes for Brunswick are sophomore Kayla Monahan, junior Maddie Chaput, senior Abby Valliere and sophomore Lisi Palmer, all whom had solid showings at the conference championships.

Monahan had a successful freshman season as a sprinter, placing in the 55-meters, 200 and was on the winning 4×200 relay team. Chaput also placed in the 55, 200 and triple juimp.

Vaillere has been one of the strong leaders in their distance program. At the KVAC championship last year, the senior ran the one-mile, two-mile and 800-meter races. She placed in all three, finishing second in the 800-meter. Palmer has been a strong sprinter and jumper, also placing in the KVACs in both the long and high jump events. Coach Hoisington plans to add more running events onto her plate this year.

The Dragons have plenty of athletes coming into the program.

“We have a large group of newcomers to our team, including 11 freshmen,” said Hoisington, who is entering her sixth year in the high school program, fourth as the girls indoor coach. “Most of these ladies are new to the sport and are still looking to find ‘their event’ but we are hopeful that these girls can fill some key positions that we have lacked numbers in.”

A pair of newcomers to the team this season are freshmen Molly Teft (middle distance/distance) and Liz Green (throwing). Teft started on the Class A North champion soccer team and Green brings experience and knowledge of the sport after competing in USA Track & Field summer and winter programs.

“As always, we look to improve each athlete’s speed and technique to help them reach their personal goal,” added Hoisington, “which will hopefully create a healthy, happy team that is well balanced in all the events.”

MORSE

Morse enters its third season as an indoor team, as it previously worked with Brunswick and Mt. Ararat.

New coaches Nancy Riggs and Mariah Jollie are encouraged with the numbers in the program and after the past couple seasons being impacted by COVID, they are excited to be able to get some practices in at Bowdoin College. The team is practicing two days a week at the college and Jollie is “super thankful” to have the extra space.

“This program has certainly grown, which is amazing to see. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic set the program back. I can only imagine it would be in a bigger place now if not for the pandemic. I’m happy with the numbers we have now but wishing to grow even more,” said Jollie.

Key returning athletes to the Shipbuilders this year are sophomore Shealyn Brochu (sprints, middle distance), who was 2022 Class 400 outdoor state champion, and junior Sara Ouellette (pole vault).

MT. ARARAT

The Eagles return a number of athletes, but one familiar face will be absent as long-time coach Diane Fournier retired this fall after coaching in both cross-country and track and field for nearly 50 years.

New coach Cuyler Green takes over and eyes a strong showing in the KVAC this year.

Key returning athletes for Mt. Ararat are juniors Lydia White (middle distance/distance), defending KVAC 800 champion Grace Keleher (400, jumps), Phoebe Fitzpatrick (400, high jump, middle distance), Mackenzie Munsey (distance) and Sarah Gray (mid-distance).

Sophomores Hannah Garrepy (sprints, pole vault) and Evelyn Goudreau (sprints) return following strong freshmen campaigns.

Among some of the newcomers this year, freshmen Lyra Legawiec (hurdles, middle distance), Erryl Timblin (sprints, hurdles) and Camille Trueh (sprints) add depth.

“The girls team is small and young, but building with Lydia White and Grace Keleher setting the bar high in terms of work ethic and dedication,” said Green.

FREEPORT

The Falcons are poised to take a big step forward thanks to a host of returning athletes who had strong performances in the Western Maine Conference and Class B championships last winter.

“With a strong finish last year (girls were second at the WMC championships and seventh at states), we are poised to surprise the competition with an array of talent across the board,” said third-year coach Ginger Ivanov.

Lucy Riggs, who placed fourth in the 55-meters and sixth in the 200 at states, returns. So, too, does Avery Baker-Schlendering (high jump), Lucy Bradford (pole vault) and Caroline Durkin (pole vault). Esther Penny and Caroline Carter return to compete in the 800. Carter also runs the mile.

The 4×200 team placed third at states while the 4×800 team finished seventh.

Incoming freshmen Lilah Hall (distance, long jump), Lizalyn Boudreau (sprints) and Lan DiRusso will look to contribute.

“We look forward to a competitive, successful and fun season filled with hard work and determination,” added Ivanov.