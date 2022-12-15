Natalie Merchant. Photo by Shervin Lainez

Don Campbell Band, Dec. 16. Franco Center, Lewiston, $30. doncampbellmusic.com

Judy Collins, Dec. 16 & 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $90 to $131. jonathansogunquit.com

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Foals, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50. statetheatreportland.com

Don Campbell Band, Dec. 21. St. Lawrence Arts Center, $30. stlawrencearts.org

Dark Star Orchestra, Dec. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Trampled By Turtles, Dec. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Twiddle, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Boneheads, Jan. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Nikki Glaser, Jan. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $149.50. statetheatreportland.com

Get The Led Out, Jan. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

BoomBox, Jan. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Big Thief, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Anthrax and Black Label Society, Feb. 2. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $26 to $56. crossarenaportland.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $37.50. statetheatreportland.com

Brandi Carlile, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $125 to $250. statetheatreportland.com

Jo Koy, Feb. 16. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $44.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com

moe., Feb. 17 & 18. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Dip, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Theory of a Deadman & Skillet, Feb. 26. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 18. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, March 18. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Fortune Feimster, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Wonder Years, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jukebox The Ghost, April 1. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Andrew Bird, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

The Heavy Heavy, April 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Della Mae, April 23. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Natalie Merchant, May 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $112.50. porttix.com

Kane Brown, June 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rebelution, July 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

