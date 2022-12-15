BASKETBALL

Luka Samanic got his 13th double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the Maine Celtics routed the Greensboro Swarm 136-87 in a G League game Thursday night at the Portland Expo.

Samanic scored 16 points in the first quarter as Maine (10-6) raced to a 43-17 lead. The margin grew to 72-38 by halftime.

Eight Celtics scored in double figures. Denzel Valentine had 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Trey Davis finished with 19 points off the bench, Marial Shayok added 18, TMfiondu Kabengele and Kamar Baldwin each had 12, and JD Davison and Marvin Smith scored 10.

Kobi Simmons led Greensboro with 21 points.

NBA: Golden State guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss “a few weeks” because of a left shoulder injury he sustained Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Advertisement

Curry left for the locker room toward the end of the third quarter of the Warriors’ 125-119 defeat to the Indiana Pacers after he tweaked his shoulder trying to strip the ball from a driving Jalen Smith. Curry was seen grabbing his shoulder and wincing in pain, prompting Coach Steve Kerr to call a timeout. Curry headed to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Curry was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia, where the Warriors play Friday.

• Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has a torn right hamstring and will be sidelined indefinitely, a blow to the frontcourt depth for a team that reached the Western Conference finals last season.

The team said the 6-foot-10 Kleber was injured in practice Tuesday. He’s averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Vincent Kriechmayr edged defending overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt by 0.11 seconds on a shortened Saslong course in Val Gardena, Italy

Advertisement

Three-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer finished third, 0.13 behind.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sami Valimaki of Finland took a two-shot lead at the Mauritius Open after setting a course record of 10-under 62.

Valimaki shot a bogey-free round to finish two strokes ahead of playing partner Oliver Bekker of South Africa.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Mick Schumacher is leaving Ferrari for another of the teams his father raced for.

Advertisement

Mercedes announced that Schumacher will be its reserve driver for 2023 behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. He had been racing with Ferrari-powered Haas.

The move ends Schumacher’s four-year association with Ferrari, the team for which his father, Michael Schumacher, won five Formula One titles.

TRUCK SERIES: Hailie Deegan will drive full time in the NASCAR Truck Series next season with ThorSport Racing.

ThorSport formally added Deegan to its driver lineup Thursday as it announced a manufacturer move from Toyota to Ford.

Deegan, a 21-year-old California native, will race in the Truck Series for the third consecutive season. She finished a series-best sixth at Talladega Superspeedway in October and was named Most Popular Driver for the second consecutive year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »